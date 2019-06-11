|
John Petrowski Jr. 1940 - 2019
Uncasville - John Petrowski, Jr., 78 of Uncasville died Sunday June 9, 2019 at L&M Hospital. He was born in Norwich on October 29, 1940 the son of the late John and Julia (Kuzmich) Petrowski. John served in the Army Reserves. He was employed for 36 years at Electric Boat in Groton as an X-Ray Technician before retiring in 1998. He is survived by his son Andrew Petrowski of Uncasville, daughter Kim (Todd) Pike of Oakdale, brother William (Nancy) Petrowski of Baltic, sister, JoAnn (Eugene) Brustolon of Canterbury, sister-in-law Kathleen Petrowski of Lisbon; granddaughters: Stephanie (Kevin) Liang, Serena Petrowski, and Samantha Petrowski; grandsons: Nick Pike and Ramar Jarmon; great-grandson: Karter Petrowski; several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his brother Michael Petrowski. John could always be found watching Nascar or his favorite sports teams: Boston Red Sox, Green Bay Packers and Uconn basketball. He had a love for animals, feeding the neighborhood stray cats as well as being the adoptive dog dad to Sadie, Boss, Spade, Castro, Nala and Nino. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the CT Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Rd, Quaker Hill, CT 06375. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 11 to June 13, 2019