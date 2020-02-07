|
John R. Donnellan 1935 - 2020
Norwich - John R, Donnellan, 84, of Norwich, CT, died Feb. 5, 2020.
Mr. Donnellan was born on Sep. 2, 1935, in New York City, son of the late Mary (Maher) and John Donnellan. He married Catherine M. Williams on Jan. 25, 1958, at Holy Name Church in New York City.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine, and his 5 children, Maureen (Timothy) James of Olney, MD, Patricia (Michael) Etter of Elizabeth City, NC, Kathleen Kaiser of Norwich, CT, John (Carrie) Donnellan of Suffolk, VA, and Patrick (Tammi) Donnellan of Quaker Hill, CT; and 8 granddaughters; 6 grandsons; 2 great-grandsons; and 2 great-granddaughters.
He is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Finneran of New York City and Margaret Crowley Cahill of Oak Beach, NY.
John was a 1952 graduate of La Salle Academy High School in New York City and a 1956 graduate of Iona College. He and his family resided in Salem, CT from 1966 to 1994.
He was a Professor of Mathematics at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT from 1962 to 1994 and Associate/Assistant Dean of Academics from 1981 to 1988.
He also taught on an adjunct basis at Mitchell College (1965-1994) in New London and at the University of New Haven (1981-1994). From 1957 to 1962 he was employed by the Department of Defense as a Research Scientist at Naval Research Laboratory and David Taylor Model Basin in Washington, DC.
Calling hours are Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 3-5 PM at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday in Sacred Heart Church, Norwichtown, with interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Jefferson Ave., New London.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Rd.,Norwich, CT 06360.
Condolences may be shared on www.neilanfunerlhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020