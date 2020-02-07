Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Norwichtown, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Donnellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Donnellan


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Donnellan Obituary
John R. Donnellan 1935 - 2020
Norwich - John R, Donnellan, 84, of Norwich, CT, died Feb. 5, 2020.
Mr. Donnellan was born on Sep. 2, 1935, in New York City, son of the late Mary (Maher) and John Donnellan. He married Catherine M. Williams on Jan. 25, 1958, at Holy Name Church in New York City.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine, and his 5 children, Maureen (Timothy) James of Olney, MD, Patricia (Michael) Etter of Elizabeth City, NC, Kathleen Kaiser of Norwich, CT, John (Carrie) Donnellan of Suffolk, VA, and Patrick (Tammi) Donnellan of Quaker Hill, CT; and 8 granddaughters; 6 grandsons; 2 great-grandsons; and 2 great-granddaughters.
He is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Finneran of New York City and Margaret Crowley Cahill of Oak Beach, NY.
John was a 1952 graduate of La Salle Academy High School in New York City and a 1956 graduate of Iona College. He and his family resided in Salem, CT from 1966 to 1994.
He was a Professor of Mathematics at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT from 1962 to 1994 and Associate/Assistant Dean of Academics from 1981 to 1988.
He also taught on an adjunct basis at Mitchell College (1965-1994) in New London and at the University of New Haven (1981-1994). From 1957 to 1962 he was employed by the Department of Defense as a Research Scientist at Naval Research Laboratory and David Taylor Model Basin in Washington, DC.
Calling hours are Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 3-5 PM at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday in Sacred Heart Church, Norwichtown, with interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Jefferson Ave., New London.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Rd.,Norwich, CT 06360.
Condolences may be shared on www.neilanfunerlhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -