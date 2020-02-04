|
John R. LoPresti 1932 - 2020
Preston -
John Robert LoPresti, 87, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at Backus Hospital surrounded by his family following a lengthy battle with cancer.
John was born on June 6, 1932, the son of the late Rose Cheffo LoPresti and Joseph M. LoPresti. He was born and raised at the farmhouse at 5 Hollowell Road in Preston, Connecticut. He graduated in Preston City Elementary School in 1947, at NFA High School in 1951 and at the University in New Haven with Associate Degree in Business-Management. John worked at Electric Boat in Groton from 1957 to 1991 where he retired as a paint supervisor. After his retirement, he worked full time at his family's LoPresti Farm. An avid bowler at Norwich Ten Pin, he served as the president of the Mr. & Mrs. League for more than 20 years. Twice he represented Connecticut Senior's for a Bowling Tournament in Reno, Nevada. He pitched horseshoes at the American Legion and for many years at local fairgrounds each summer. He was also an avid fan of Uconn Women's Basketball, the Boston Red Sox & the New England Patriots. He coached baseball for Preston Little League and Babe Ruth.
He is survived by his wife Anne Hill LoPresti whom he was married for 64 years and 5 children: his son John Joseph "Jack" LoPresti and daughter-in-law Mary Fusaro LoPresti; daughter Diane Dean; son Mark William LoPresti and son-in-law Jerry Moreau; daughter Joanne Marie LoPresti, son-in-law Philip W. Richardson, granddaughter Athena Marie Richardson and grandson Philip Wade Richardson It; and son David Michael LoPresti and daughter-in-law Elizabeth "Betsy" U. LoPresti.
He is also survived by his Aunt Gloria Cheffo, brother Paul Arthur LoPresti and sister-in-law Jane LoPresti, brother Joseph Carl LoPresti, brother-in-law Richard "Richie" Fleming, niece Rosemary Fleming, nephew Richard "Rick" Fleming Jr., grandniece Morgan Leigh Fleming and grandnephew Christopher Ladd Fleming. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Marie C. LoPresti Fleming and grandson John Joseph LoPresti, Jr.
John's family would like to thank both the medical staff of Backus Hospital and Eastern Connecticut Hematology & Oncology for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Preston Parks & Rec. Visitation will be Friday Feb. 7, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Labenski Funeral Home 107 Boswell Avenue Norwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday Feb. 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Catherine of Sienna Church Preston. Burial will be private. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020