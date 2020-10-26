1/1
John S. Pedace Sr.
John S. Pedace Sr. 1926 - 2020
La Crosse, Wis. - John S. Pedace Sr. of La Crosse, Wis., passed away at Hillview Health Care Center on October 20, 2020, at the age of 94.
He was born April 20, 1926, in Norwich, Conn., to Bruno Pedace and Vita (La Russa) Pedace.
John was a dedicated family man who leaves behind Estelle, his wife of 69 years, and three children, Nancy (John) Birkla of Louisville, Ky., John (Terri) Pedace and Bill (Diane) Pedace, both of La Crosse, Wis.; as well as 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral Mass will be held at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish in La Crosse on Saturday, October 31, at 10:30 a.m. The Mass can be seen live-streamed at www.mmoclacrosse.org, beginning with a eulogy at 10:25 a.m. Interment of John's ashes will take place at Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse following the Mass.
Memorials may be sent to the Mary, Mother of the Church (MMOC) Building Fund in his memory.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Please visit www.schumacher-kish.com for online guest book.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
