John entrusted me to drive the red Cadillac from LaCrosse to Naples so he and Estelle could fly. He handed me a credit card and told me to take as much time as I wanted, invite a friend, and we would meet up in Naples. While traveling through Kentucky the brakes failed. John located a repair shop and we were back on the road in 8 hours. We were then flown back to LaCrosse after he took us all over sight seeing. The flight was overbooked and we were booted. The announcement came over the intercom for John and Estelle (Pa-dachee) to please approach the desk. I pretended to be Estelle and said John had stepped away. I was handed 2 vouchers for free flights. I tried to give those vouchers to John and he insisted we keep them and enjoy another trip. Thats the kind of man he was. John will be missed.

Jackie Anderson

Friend