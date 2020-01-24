|
|
John Stephen Sekula II 1962 - 2020
Norwich - John Stephen Sekula II, 57 of Wichita Kansas passed away Thursday January 16, 2020. John was born the beloved son of John S Sekula and Pauline (LaSalle) Sekula on November 1 1962 in Norwich Connecticut. He was united in marriage to Janell Fry in 2000. Together they celebrated 13 years of marriage before her passing in 2013. John served and retired from the United States Air Force as a MasterSergeant. He was preceded by his wife. Survivors include his children; Jamie (Randy) Williams, John S Sekula III, Andrea (Adam) Zimmerman, Cassandra Sekula, Caitlan Sekula, stepchildren; Kori (Rodney) Morgan, Megan Fry, Holly Fry, parents John and Pauline Sekula, sisters; Paulinel Paul) Andruskiewicz, Valerie Sekula, Dianna Obrien, 8 grandchildren; Wyatt, Logan, Mason Williams, Austin, Avery, Archer Zimmerman, Tommie Sekula, Dennis Sekula, 11 nieces and nephews 6 great nieces and nephews. Celebration of life services will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday February1, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 E 13th N Wichita. In lieu flowers memorials can be made to .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020