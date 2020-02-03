|
John T. Daley 1946 - 2020
Danielson - John T. Daley, age 73, of Danielson CT passed away on January 31, 2020. John is survived by his wife, Marilyn, of 52 years; his daughters Kim Low (Jeff) and Linda Cesolini (Dave); and his special granddaughters Julia, Jacqueline and Natalie Low. He is survived by his sisters Mary DeIuliis (Ernie) and Anne Sandoval (Glenn), he was predeceased by his brother Mike Daley (Debbie). He was Uncle John to many nephews and nieces.
Born on June 1, 1946 in Lackawanna, NY, to Robert and Martha Daley, he resided in CT for the last 44 years. He worked as a mechanical technician in the packaging industry, retiring in 2015.
John enjoyed deep-sea fishing from Point Judith, RI which for years provided a bounty for Marilyn's fresh fish fry. During Christmas he proudly displayed his model trains for family & friends to enjoy. Family was very important to John, many Sundays were spent together over family dinner. He enjoyed rooting at his granddaughters' athletic events, encouraging them at every step. John was full of advice, most famously urging them to both shoot foul shots and serve the volleyball under-hand.
Visiting hours will be 2-4pm, followed by a prayer service at 4pm, Saturday February 8, 2020 at Tillinghast Funeral Home, 433 Main St, Danielson, CT. Please do not send flowers.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020