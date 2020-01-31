|
John William Kirchner 1948 - 2020
Brooklyn - John William Kirchner, 71, of Brooklyn passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at Backus Hospital in Norwich from non-small cell lung cancer complications from Agent Orange. John was born November 3, 1948 in Queens, NY, son of the late James H. Kirchner and Mary Rooney of Bellerose, NY. John graduated Pachaug High School in Pachaug, NY. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps as a Sniper in the Vietnam War, where he served both his own and his younger brothers tour of duty. John was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Two Purple Hearts, along with countless others and earned the rank of SGT. He worked for the New York State DOT as a foreman before retiring as the Highway Foreman for the Town of Putnam in 2001
John cherished his family and going on vacations together. He was an avid lover of animals. He was adventurous and loved seeing new places. He enjoyed going to plays and going to Boston to either watch a Red Sox game or enjoy different foods at Quincy Market. More than anything John just loved to spend time with his family and friends.
John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Suzanne Kirchner (Goulet), Daughter, Candice Kirchner of Putnam, James Pugliese of Brooklyn (Like a son), Daughter Rychelle Weseman (Kirchner) Olean, NY, Son, Kevin Kirchner of Rocky Point, NY, Brother James Kirchner of New York, along with many Nieces, Nephews, and Grandchildren. John was predeceased by his son Michael Kirchner.
A Celebration of John's Life will be held at Our Lady of La Salette 25 Providence Rd. Brooklyn, CT Saturday February 8, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the NECCOG Animal Shelter P.O. Box 759. Dayville, CT 06241
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020