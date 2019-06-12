|
Jon B. Fitzgerald DIED - 2019
Ledyard - Jon B. Fitzgerald, 57, resident of Riley House, Ledyard, CT passed away May 19, 2019. Jon was the son of Thomas W. and Ann M. Fitzgerald. By all accounts Jon was a character. He was mischievous and could always find a way to have fun and enjoy those who were around him, which gained him the nickname of "Fast Finger Fitzgerald". Jon's pleasures in life were simple and genuine, in that respect he was blessed. He loved animals, laughing, his toys and always had a hug for men in uniform, as they reminded him of his father, a career naval officer. Jon is survived by his mother, Ann Fitzgerald, his brother Robert L. Fitzgerald and family as well as his sister Lynn A. (Fitzgerald) Boynton and family. Special gratitude goes out to all who loved and cared for Jon at Riley House of Caring Community of Connecticut and those from Mosaic that were a part of his life for many years. Over those years of loving care he received, the family gave daily thanks to you all. Thoughts of you Jon will always bring a smile to our faces, you will be missed. Please visit www.belmontfh.com to leave condolence for the family; Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with Jon's Care.
