Jon Louise Ryan 1944 - 2019
Windham - Jon Louise Ryan AKA Mary Immaculata Ryan, 75 of Windham died Friday morning December 6, 2019 at Douglas Manor in Windham. She was born in Albemarle, N.C. on November 22, 1944 the daughter of the late John and Adelaide (Frazier) Ryan. Mary was last employed as a Certified Nurse's Assistant at the Academy of the Holy Family Motherhouse in Baltic. She is survived by two brothers and a step-sister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Church in Baltic at 10:00 A.M., meeting directly at church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Baltic. There are no calling hours. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019