Jon M. Adams 1963 - 2020
Norwich - Jon Marshall Adams, 56, of Old Canterbury Turnpike, Norwich, died at home October 9, 2020.
He was born in Norwich, November 16, 1963. He lived his whole life in the Norwich and Lisbon area. Jon graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1981, and worked in sheet metal for many years at Electric Boat in Groton before starting his own sandblasting business.
Jon was an avid race car fan, and in the 1980s and 1990s had his own stock and modified cars that competed at the Waterford Speedbowl. He was also an adept mechanic who enjoyed engine repairs.
Jon was predeceased by his parents, Marion (Marshall) and Charles Adams, Jr. Jon was loved and will be sorely missed by his sister, Heather (John) Whalen of Bethel, his niece, Sarah, his nephew, Jack, his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many loyal friends. Jon will also be remembered for his intellect, his sense of humor, and his kind heart.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, has been entrusted with the private arrangements.
For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
