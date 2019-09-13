Home

Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Joseph A. Capobianco Jr.


1925 - 2019
Joseph A. Capobianco Jr. Obituary
Joseph A. Capobianco, Jr. 1925 - 2019
Sterling - Joseph A. Capobianco, Jr. 93, of Oneco, beloved husband of the late Loretta (Young) Capobianco passed away Aug. 30, 2019. He was born Dec. 12, 1925 in Providence, RI a son of the late Joseph A. and Clara (DeCesare) Capobianco, Sr. Mr. Capobianco was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II. He was employed by American Standard for over 30 years retiring many years ago. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He leaves a son and daughter in law Peter and Dorothy Capobianco of Oneco; a daughter in law Susan Capobianco of Oneco; a sister Mary Cammilla of Providence , RI 4 grandchildren and several great and great great grandchildren. Also a close friend Neil Cook. He was predeceased by his son Joseph A. Capobianco III. A graveside service with Military Honors will be Tuesday (9-17-19) at 10:00AM in Riverside Cemetery, Oneco. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Oneco Fire Dept. P.O. Box 540, Oneco, CT 06373. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
