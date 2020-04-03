|
Joseph A. Kirchner 1943 - 2020
Plainfield - Joseph "Joe" A. Kirchner Sr., 76, died peacefully at home on March 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Norwich and later settling in Plainfield with his late wife Shirley (Petrowski), Joe was the son of the late Francis Sr. and Elizabeth (Wentzel) Kirchner.
Joe had a long career at Electric Boat where he began as a pipefitter, working his way up to management until his retirement. He was a member of Local 777 and the Pachaug Outdoor Club.
Joe was a loving father and also loved by everyone that knew him. He was a wonderful listener, thoughtful and caring, always showing a genuine interest in others.
He enjoyed entertaining and religiously hosted family and friend gatherings on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and St. Patrick's Day. His corned beef was legendary.
He was passionate when talking politics and loved a good competitive game of cribbage. He enjoyed making soupy with his family a few times a year.
Joe had a deep fondness for his cabin in Maine, spending time there with Bobbie, family and friends as often as he could.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Bobbie of 16 years; son Joe Jr.; daughter, Heidi; daughter-in-law, Judy (Earl); and sister-in-law, Judy. He was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, son, Michael, brother, Frank Jr. and daughter-in-law, Judi. He leaves two stepchildren, George Main III and Tina Hagerman and was predeceased by his stepson, Kenny Main. He will be greatly missed by his grandsons whom he loved unconditionally. He leaves behind his beloved and devoted dog, Wascal, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements by Cummings-Gagne are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice, who were phenomenal in providing that extra special care in time of need.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020