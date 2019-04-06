|
Joseph A. Lugauskas 1953 - 2019
Plainfield - Joseph A. "Al" "Algie" "Big Al" Lugauskas beloved husband of Denise (Vezina) Lugauskas passed away April 4, 2019. He was born January 31, 1953 in Brooklyn, NY a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Shagzda) Lugauskas and had resided in Plainfield since 1970. He was employed by Pfizer for 22 years and retired from Electric Boat after 8 years in 2015. Mr. Lugauskas enjoyed reading, gardening, was known for his honesty and was a lover of life. He loved his family and Lithuanian Heritage. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, NY Yankees and UCONN Women's Basketball. Besides his wife he leaves 2 daughters and sons in law Megan and Timothy Sajkowicz of Plainfield, Samantha and Michael Silva of Augusta , ME; 4 grandchildren Tayton , Camerin, Steven and Abel. 2 sisters Mirta Davanzo and husband Michael of Plainfield, Genevieve Wakely of Griswold; a sister in law Colleen Lugauskas; a special Aunt Sophie Sinkunas and a special cousin, Sonia Chapman and husband Albert; also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Erin Lugauskas and a brother Vyto Lugauskas. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the or the . www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019