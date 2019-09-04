Home

Joseph Anthony Casadonte


1943 - 2019
Joseph Anthony Casadonte Obituary
Joseph Anthony Casadonte 1943 - 2019
Uncasville - Joseph Anthony Casadonte, 76, of Porach Rd, passed away September 3, 2019 at the Backus Hospital in Norwich.
Joseph was born March 19, 1943 in Norwich, the son of the late Salvatore and Grace (Furnari) Casadonte.
Joseph was a graduate of Three Rivers where he earned his Associates in Information Technology.
He served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He had worked at United Nuclear for many years and at Dominion Energy in Waterford as a Database Administrator until his retirement.
Joseph was a die-hard NY Yankees fan and loved to golf. He was an avid Corvette collector.
He is survived by his son Sal Casadonte and his wife Maggie, brother Alfred Casadonte, sister Mary Ann Correnti and by his grandson Damon Casadonte.
A funeral service will be held at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave. in Norwich on Friday evening at 7 pm. Calling hours will be held two hours prior from 5 pm until the time of the service. Burial will be private for the family.
To leave a message of condolence for Joseph's family, please visit his memorial at www.Labenskifuneralhome.com
The Labenski Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
