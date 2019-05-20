|
|
Joseph B. Shahan Sr. 1939 - 2019
Norwich - Joseph B. Shahan Sr., 79, of Norwich, CT, passed away on April 9, 2019.
He was born in Norwich, CT on 11/07/1939 to David and Ruth (Dupre) Shahan. He wed Linda Smith on January 2nd, 1965. In his early years, Joseph B. Shahan Sr. served in the United States Air Force. He was also a 30-year volunteer firefighter and enjoyed everything about the fire department often reminiscing on those days.
Joseph enjoyed spending time with family and never missed a ball game or family get together usually being one of the first to arrive. Computers also played a big part in Joseph's life. He could often be found tinkering away on various programs.
He is survived by brother Robert Shahan, sister Carol Shahan, son Joseph Shahan, daughter in law Kimberly (Obry) Shahan, granddaughters Ashley (Shahan) Tuxhorn and Rebecca Shahan, grandson Brian Shahan, and three great-grandchildren Ava, Miles, and Sebastian Tuxhorn.
A viewing will be held at the Church and Allen Funeral home on May 24, 2019 from 6-8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday May 25th at 10:00 at Sacred Heart Church , 57 W. Town St., Norwichtown at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Boswell Ave., Norwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Yantic Fire Dept. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the Shahan family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 20 to May 22, 2019