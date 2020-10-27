1/1
Joseph D. Mineau
Joseph D. Mineau 1953 - 2020
Sterling - Joseph Mineau, 67, of Sterling, passed away on October 16, 2020.
He was born in Putnam, April 11, 1953, son to Marjorie (Sadulsky) Mineau and the late Joseph E. Mineau.
He loved his family and enjoyed playing guitar, singing, motorcycles and spending time with his dog Buddy.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lora (Maynard) Mineau, and daughter, Amy Mineau. He is survived by son, Joseph Mineau, daughter, Jodi Mineau, son, Paul (wife Denise) Mineau, Kyle Mineau, brother, Guy (wife Dodie) Mineau, 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Burial will be private.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
