Joseph E. Cook 1929 - 2020
Norwich - Joseph E. Cook 91, Husband of the late Patti (Chappel) Cook of Norwich died May 13, 2020 at William W. Backus Hospital.
He was born July 19, 1929, son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (Podurgiel) Cook. Stationed in Japan and Korea during the War, Joe never hesitated to tell you about Mamasan and Papasan who made him the best meals during his time in the Medic Ward in the US Army.
Joe worked at many jobs in his career, from ink and dye making at the textile mills, to construction work at Pfizer and years of Grounds Maintenance at Black Hall Country Club, but he was best known and loved as Mr. Cook the Janitor at Julliette Long School in Ledyard where he retired in 1995. He loved watching his NY Mets and Sunday Afternoon Golf. He could always be seen outside cutting his lawn and talking with the neighbors.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Joe is survived by 2 sons, Wayne (Michelle) of Oregon, David (Diane) of Baltic, CT, 1 daughter, Sue Langlois of Jewett City, CT and his brother Tony (Pat) of Danbury, CT, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his wife, Joe was predeceased by a son Kenny Cook, daughter Lauri DuBuono, 2 brothers, Richard (Dick) Cook, Edward (Abby) Cook, and 3 sisters, Dora Batey, Gloria Roman and Elizabeth Hoelck. A Small Graveside Service will be held at St Joseph's Cemetery Wednesday May 20, at 1 p.m.
Due to the current situation, a Catholic Mass and memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 16 to May 18, 2020