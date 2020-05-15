|
|
Joseph F. Kania Jr. 1952 - 2020
Danielson - Joseph Francis Kania Jr., 67, a good and noble man passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home.
He was born on November 3, 1952, to the late Joseph Francis Kania Sr. and Rita Barbara (Cyr) Kania in Danielson, CT, where he lived from childhood to young adult life. Joe was the second of five children.
He graduated Killingly High School in 1970 and enlisted in the Air Force the same year. After basic training, Joe was assigned to Strategic Air Command at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage, AK. This SAC base supported B52's during the Vietnam War.
In June 1972, he married Eileen Long, also of Danielson. Military orders sent them to Sault Sainte Marie, MI, where their daughter Renee was born in 1973. In 1975, they were transferred to Myrtle Beach, SC, where they later welcomed their son Aaron.
The Air Force trained Joe in Safety and Fire Protection. It was specialized training that required cohesive teamwork. He would use both throughout his work life After his discharge in 1977, Joe was employed by the U.S. Department of Labor, where he used his firefighting experience at Westover Airforce Base in Chicopee, MA, and later the Groton Submarine Base in CT. This allowed the family to return to their hometown of Danielson where he joined the volunteer fire dept and worked as an EMT. The kids knew their dad in his crisply self-ironed uniform, as a fireman - at work and in town. Family activities revolved around the firehouse shift schedules; even Santa came via fire truck.
A man of many interests and talents, Joe took on a new challenge when he decided to become the general contractor on the home he built for his family. Self-educated and successful in his first endeavor, he went on to build three more homes over the years.
Joe found pleasure in some of the simpler things in life, like his morning coffee "ritual". His days started with a trip to the local convenience store for coffee and a newspaper. Granted, both could have been waiting for him each morning. It was the trip and the friendly chat with the guy behind the counter that he enjoyed as much as the java.
At home, Joe, was a loving, unselfish and protective husband and father. A hard-working industrious man, he was confident yet ever humble. He had a knack, perhaps from all his years in the firehouse, for humor and good-natured fun. Joe demonstrated high values for dignity, honor, integrity, responsibility and goodness as his accomplishments attest. He was a strong practical man of character and conviction. True to his word and beliefs and respectful of happiness for all. Yet, he was a man who remained open to new challenges and adventures.
In 1985, Joe transitioned his professional career in safety and protection to the private sector as a Loss Control Engineer for the Hanover and CNA Insurance Companies. There he earned the industry designation of Certified Loss Control Specialist (CLCS). This career change leveraged his government training and work experience. It required extensive travel to major large manufacturing clients throughout New York and New England where he made worksite safety assessments and recommended site improvements.
Joe's down-to-earth and pragmatic approach to life, work and relationships, earned him immediate credibility and respect from the employees and risk managers who benefited from his factual reports and detailed recommendations.
In 2002, after more than 17 years in the insurance industry and with children grown and on their own, Joe again responded to the wanderlust call and returned to government service. His duties took him throughout the eastern seaboard and to international postings in Germany and Iraq. In Iraq, Joe focused on design and reinforcement of military vehicles to protect personnel from the impact of IEDs. He rode many convoys to understand the environment and the risk. He returned to the states in 2008.
On March 23, 2011, Joe married his second wife Dianne Harrington of Holden, MA. Dianne brought joy and balance to his life. Together they retired to Maine for a quieter lifestyle and to embrace the state slogan, "The Way Life Should Be". Joe continued his government service until his retirement in 2012.
Disavowing a sedentary life after retirement, Joe turned to still a new and different interest, farming. He and Dianne bought an apple orchard, built their second home in Alfred, ME, and began to learn the art and science of growing apples, blueberries and pumpkins.
Earlier in his life, in 1999, Joe gave into his love of aviation, enrolled in private pilot training and obtained his license. He later bought his own single-engine Cessna 172F, tail number, N5722R which he hangered in Sanford, Maine. For twenty years, this hobby allowed him not only to experience the sky and gaze at the wide wonder of the canvas of rivers, roads, mountains and lakes below; it also allowed him to enjoy the unique camaraderie of other aviators who hangered their planes in the local airport.
Joe had a great love for his grandchildren. He and Dianne welcomed them to the farm from their homes in NC, MN and AZ often. The children loved the rural vacations with Papa and Grammy in Maine and had fun learning about farming as they joined in the activities of daily life.
And, in another vintage quest for undertaking something new, he wrote two children's books, The Magic of Flying with Grandpa and Farming with Grandpa that captured the awe and wonderment that Lily, Swede, Jack and Colin experienced.
Joe enjoyed international travel, where he and his wife experienced the culture and history of Germany, England, and Poland, the country of his heritage.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Dianne; daughter Renee Kania, son Aaron Kania and step-son T.J. Harrington (Lisa); brothers and sisters, Gloria Kania Fabian, Maryann Lalumiere (Richard), Pamela Dion (David) and James Kania; grandchildren Lily, Swede, Colin and Jack; many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and dear friends and first wife Eileen.
He was interred in the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, ME, on Thursday, May 7. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
With a heart of love, hands to give and a spirited sense of humor, Joseph Francis Kania Jr., followed his passions. He had a full life and lived it well. Tower, November 5722 Romeo, signing off.
In lieu of flowers, his wife and family request that donations be made in Joe's memory to the The , .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 15 to May 17, 2020