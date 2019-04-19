|
Joseph Fernand Lisee 1928 - 2019
Taftville - Joseph Fernand Lisee 90, of Taftville died Monday morning April 15, 2019 at Harrington Court in Colchester. He was born in Linwick P.Q. Canada on August 25, 1928 the son of the late Alarie and Dorilla (Racine) Lisee. Joe served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War from February 21, 1951 until being honorably discharged on February 9, 1953. He was employed for 32 years as a Pressman at the former Atlantic Carton Corp. and was also employed part time at Mallon Chevrolet for 35 years before retiring. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Taftville. On July 4, 1951 he married Corana (Corentin) Lisee at Sacred Heart Church in Tafville who survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons: Dennis Lisee, Ronald Lisee (Cindy) and Roger Lisee (Lucie), four daughters: Doreen Brennan (Brian), Loriann Lisee (Ed), Debra Rivard (Tom) and Karen Jones (David Jr.), one sister, Therese LeClaire, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one grandson and numerous brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday April 23rd at 10:00 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville, meeting directly at church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Following the Mass, military honors will be presented. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 126 Monroe Tnpk., Trumbull, CT 06611. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019