|
|
Joseph G. Ververis 1993 - 2019
Bozrah - Joseph G. Ververis 25, of Bozrah died unexpectedly June 26, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his parents Thomas and Susan Ververis and brother Stephen.
A calling hour will be held Saturday, July 6th from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at St. John's Church in Fitchville with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 9:30 A.M. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 2 to July 4, 2019