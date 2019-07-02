Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. John's Church
Fitchville, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John's Church
Fitchville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Ververis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Ververis


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph G. Ververis Obituary
Joseph G. Ververis 1993 - 2019
Bozrah - Joseph G. Ververis 25, of Bozrah died unexpectedly June 26, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his parents Thomas and Susan Ververis and brother Stephen.
A calling hour will be held Saturday, July 6th from 8:30 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at St. John's Church in Fitchville with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 9:30 A.M. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from July 2 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.