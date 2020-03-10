Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Main Street
Jewett City, CT
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Veterans of Foreign War
263 Taylor Hill Road
Jewett City, CT
Joseph H. Perry Jr. 1933 - 2020
Plainfield - Joseph H. Perry Jr., 86, of Plainfield passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020.
Born September 8, 1933, to Theresa and Joseph Perry, Joe married the love of his life Ruth (Golas) Perry on October 30, 1954.
He served in the United States Navy on the USS William R. Rush DDR 714 and upon his discharge he became a Mason for Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 1 CT until his retirement in 1996.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing softball on numerous leagues, gardening and traveling with his wife, family members and friends.
He belonged to the Norwich Elks, Jacque Cartier Club (French Club) of Jewett City, Griswold Fish & Game Club and the Veterans of Foreign War, Post No. 10004, where he served as All-State Commander from periods of 1995 through 2000.
He is survived by his children, Joseph H. Perry III, Pamela Rose and Christine Rentz, all of Plainfield, and David (Mary) Perry of Danielson. Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Perry, grandson, Lucas Rose, and brother, Allyn Perry. He leaves behind his brother, Kenneth Perry; and sisters, Sandra Phillips and Sally Bryant; his grandchildren, Justin Coffey, Daniel Perry and his significant other Crystal Dootson, Kimberley Cournoyer and her significant other Ismael Garcia and Caitlin Perry; his great grandchildren, Kahne Rose, Serenity Rose and Madison Cifra-Rose, all of Texas, Alex Garcia, Narissa Coffey and Madisyn Coffey, Cameron and Caleb Lalumiere, and Faith and Mason Perry.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Main Street, Jewett City, with a celebration of life immediately following at the Veterans of Foreign War, 263 Taylor Hill Road, Jewett City.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St., Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements made by Leffler's Funeral Home, Main Street, Jewett City (www.lefflerfuneralhome.com).
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
