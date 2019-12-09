|
Joseph H. Schimmelpfennig 1944 - 2019
Brooklyn - Joseph H. Schimmelpfennig, 75, of Brooklyn died peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Matulaitis Nursing Facility in Putnam. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathleen (Baril) Schimmelpfennig and a son Geoffrey (Elizabeth) and three grandchildren, Carli, Adam and Alexa Schimmelpfennig. He is also survived by his brothers, Albert J. (Carol) Schimmelpfennig, John (Wanda) Schimmelpfennig, sister-in-law Arlene Baril and several nieces.
Joe was born in McAlister, OK on January 26, 1944 to the late Albert and Laura (Dudark) Schimmelpfennig. He spent his childhood in the village of Wauregan and graduated from Plainfield High School in 1961 and Ellis Technical School in 1962. After graduating, Joe joined the United States Air Force for four years spending his final year in Vietnam and Thailand. On his return, he worked many years in the tool and die/machinist field, his last position at Fiberoptics Technology in Pomfret, CT.
The family would like to thank the staff at Matulaitis Nursing Facility for the excellent care given to Joe over the past eight months.
As per Joe's request, there are no services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of cards and flowers anyone wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to make a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care of Northeastern Connecticut at 320 Pomfret St., Putnam, CT 06260 in his memory. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019