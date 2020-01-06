|
Joseph Hockhousen 1934 - 2020
Norwich - Joseph W. Hockhousen, 85, entered eternal rest at his home on Friday, January 3, 2020.
He was born in Warwick, RI on Sept 28, 1934 to the late Joseph and Madeline (Tarbox) Hockhousen. He enlisted in the US Navy proudly serving his country during the Korean War receiving an Honorable Discharge. On Oct. 14, 1978 he married his beloved wife, Susan (Ashton) who survives him.
Joe worked as a Purchasing Agent for Quonset Point Naval Air Station and the Naval Underwater Systems Center, moving on to be a Contract Specialist Supervisor of Shipbuilding at Electric Boat retiring in 1995.
When not at work, Joe was active coaching basketball, baseball and golf at Parish Hill Junior and Senior High school in Chaplin, then as a Van Driver for the Town of Preston delivering meals to seniors and shut-ins befriending all of them. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Poquetanuk, CT, a Mason of St. James Lodge #23, and a member. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed golfing.
Besides his wife Susan, he is also survived by his children; Joseph (Karen) Hockhousen, Jr., Deborah (John) Ursino, Joan Baker, Karen (Ed) Houston, Sara (Sean) McCormick, stepdaughters; Stacey Chochoms, and Jennifer Chochoms, sister; Gail (Bill) Taylor, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son; John Hockhousen.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan 11th from 2pm-5pm at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Av., Norwich, CT. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. James Episcopal Church at a later date. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.
Donation in Joe's memory may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, 95 Route 2A, Preston, CT 06365.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020