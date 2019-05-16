|
|
Joseph J. Butvilas Sr 1952 - 2019
East Killingly - Joseph J. Butvilas, Sr.,67, of East Killingly passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT. He was born on February 10, 1952 in Brooklyn, NY. Son of the late Joseph and Albina (Zilaitis) Butvilas. Joseph worked at Anchor Glass Container as a master mechanic. He was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed fishing.
He married Kathy Ann (Jasmin) Butvilas on December 25, 1981, and they were together for 43 years, she died in 2014. He is survived by his children Amanda Hilerio and her husband Jason Hilerio of Grafton, MA; Katrina Johnston and her husband Phrank of Plainfield, CT and Joseph J. Butvilas, Jr. and his wife Michelle of Centennial, CO. His grandson Aiden Joseph Butvilas of Centennial, CO. His sisters Sylvia Nyszczy and her husband John, Stormy Houle and her husband Peter, Sue Kotyk and her husband Mike and Carol Shagdza. Also his several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph's name may be made to Oceanconservancy.org. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 16 to May 18, 2019