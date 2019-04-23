|
Joseph J. Trudeau 1937 - 2019
Chaplin - Joseph J. Trudeau, 81 of Chaplin, CT, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 21, 2019, in Windham after a short bout with cancer, surrounded by his family. He was born in Willimantic on September 27, 1937 to the late Albert and Theresa Trudeau.
Joseph retired from the State of CT DMV in 2003. He was an avid race enthusiast throughout his lifetime, including winning a season championship at the Waterford Speedbowl in 1971. He rarely missed attending an opening Daytona 500 Race in 55 years. Through racing he made and kept many close friends including Woody, Duffy, and Del. In his spare time he loved to work on cars.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Rita (Prive) Trudeau; son, Joseph A. Trudeau, his spouse, Chris Weady, and daughters Tammy L. Trudeau, her companion, Craig Green and Tracy L. Glennon, her husband, William, several nieces and nephews, and many fur grandchildren.
Joseph is predeceased by his brothers, Albert Trudeau, George Trudeau, his wife Pat Trudeau, and his nephew John Trudeau.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, April 25 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson St., Willimantic. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00am on Friday April 26 at St. Joseph's Church, 99 Jackson St., Willimantic with assembly in the church parking lot at 9:45am. Burial will take place at South Chaplin Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the or the Hampton Chaplin Ambulance. For an online memorial guestbook please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019