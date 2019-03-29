|
Joseph John Minecci 1944 - 2019
Norwich - Joseph John Minecci, age 75, passed away at William W. Backus Hospital on March 26, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on February 26, 1944 to the late Nicholas and Anna (Perry) Minecci. He married Maureen Rose (Murphy) Minecci on May 18, 1968 in Atlantic Highlands, NJ.
Joe was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He bred bulldogs for over 30 years and was a member of the Bulldog club of New England and the Bulldog Club of America. He coached soccer.
Besides his loving wife, he is survived by a son Nicholas A. Minecci and his wife Melanie of Hagerstown, MD., a daughter Laura Judd and her husband Steve of Hinesville, GA., grandchildren Joseph Smith, Ashley Smith, Anna Rose Minecci and Matthew Ian Minecci and great grandchildren Lilian, Veronica and Sophiya.
Family and friends may visit Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Norwichtown. Burial will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the CT State Veteran Cemetery in Middletown with full Military Honors. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the Minecci family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019