Joseph L. Caisse Sr.
1947 - 2020
Taftville - Joseph L. Caisse Sr. 72, of Taftville died early Tuesday morning, May 26, 2020, at Backus Hospital.
He was born in Norwich, November 11, 1947, the son of the late Louis and Esther (Adams) Caisse.
Joe was owner and operator of Joseph L. Caisse and Son Auto Repair in Preston for 44 years before retiring.
He was married to Lory (Brodeur) Caisse who survives him. Besides his wife he is survived by a son, Joseph L. Caisse Jr. and companion Leslie Butler, stepson, Dustin, daughter, Kristina Trask, and two brothers, three sisters and nieces and nephews.
Due to current conditions, funeral service will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
