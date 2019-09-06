|
Joseph L. Cote 1947 - 2019
Griswold - Joseph L. Cote, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 6th, 1947 in Norwich, son of the late Joseph N. Cote and Lauretta (McLain) Cote. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life Judith (Bousquet) Cote on November 15th, 1969 at St. Augustine Church in Canterbury. She survives him.
Prior to his retirement, Joseph was employed as a printer for Decorative Screen Printers and as a Sales Associate at the Lisbon Walmart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He was also a member of the Jewett City Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by his son, John Cote and wife Katherine of Lebanon; daughter, Kimberly Fratianni and husband Michael of Salem; granddaughter, Kyra Miller and boyfriend Shea Mooney; grandson Cody Miller; great-granddaughter Thea Mooney; sister, Louise Ritchie of Lisbon; numerous nieces and nephews; and his grand-dogs Lucky, Roxie, and Remy. He was predeceased by his brother, James Cote.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 from 9:00am-10:15am at Leffler Funeral Home, 30 N. Main Street, Jewett City. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church (Jewett City) followed by interment at Pachaug Cemetery (Griswold) with full military honors. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfu neralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019