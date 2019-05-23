Home

Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Joseph M. Pollard Jr.

Joseph M. Pollard Jr. Obituary
Joseph M Pollard Jr DIED - 2019
Preston - Joseph M Pollard Jr, 87, formerly of Uncasville, died peacefully on Wednesday at Backus Hospital.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, May 28th from 4pm-7pm at the Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen, 53 Norwich-New London Tnpk., Uncasville. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 29th at 10am at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be held that day at 2pm at Oak Grove Cemetery in Fall River MA.
To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 23 to May 25, 2019
