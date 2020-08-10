1/1
Joseph Malespini
1929 - 2020
New London - Joseph Malespini, 91, beloved father and Nonno, passed away peacefully at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, surrounded by his loving family on August 5, 2020.
Born in Belvedere, province of Siracusa, Sicily, Italy, on February 12, 1929, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Josephine Cellizza Malespini.
He leaves behind daughter and son-in-law, Jo-Ann and Danial DelGrosso, and his son and daughter-in-law, S. Dino and Elaine Malespini.
The family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.luddyandpetersonfh.com.

Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
August 9, 2020
Dino & family, so sorry to hear about your Dad's passing. Please accept my sincere condolences, may his soul rest in peace
Pasquale
Friend
