Joseph O. Lisee 2020
Plainfield - Joseph O. "Red" Lisee, age 93, passed away on September 4, 2020.
He was born in Jewett City, son of the late Delphis Lisee and Marilda (Berriault) Lisee. Joseph was united in marriage to Pauline Garosshen in St. John's Church in Plainfield on June 5, 1948. She predeceased him after 55 years of marriage. Joseph married Mary Georgette Bourassa on May 14, 2005, his first girlfriend 62 years prior. She survives him.
Red was a World War II veteran serving on the USS Adirondack and the USS Renate. He earned the American Defense Medal and the WWII Victory Medal for his service.
Red worked in the old Federal Paper Mill in Versailles and later, for the Department of Transportation in Plainfield retiring after 23 years of service.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW 10688, the American Legion Post 91, and the NRA. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting and was a safe hunter instructor in the 1970s.
Joseph was active in the community and served as an assistant Boy Scout leader in Plainfield, Troop 54. He also served as a Scout Master in Baltic Troop 19 for three and a half years and assistant Scout Master in Troop 86 in Canterbury.
For many years, Red served as a unit representative for the Council and stayed on the committee for Troop 86 for over 20 years. Red also volunteered in the kitchen at St. Augustine, in Canterbury. He was well liked and enjoyed help others.
Joseph is survived by his son, Daniel Lisee and his wife, Sandra of Canterbury; grandsons, Robert Morse of Griswold, Jonathan Lisee, Adam Lisee both from Canterbury; great-grandchildren include, Aiden, Alexis, Leo and Callie Lisee, also four stepsons Robert, Donald, Dennis and Roger Bourassa, several step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased by his daughter, Sandra Joyce Fletcher.
A memorial Mass will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10 am at St. Mary's Church, Baltic. Due to covid-19, mask or face coverings are required at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or American Heart Association
.
Leffler Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com
.