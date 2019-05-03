|
Joseph O. Robert Toussaint DIED - 2019
Danielson - Joseph O. Robert Toussaint age 83 passed away at his home, Saturday, April 27, 2019. He leaves his wife of 58 years, Leila (Blair) Toussaint. Besides his wife he leaves two sons, Michael Toussaint and his wife Anna of Burlington, CT, Paul Toussaint of Willimantic, CT, two daughters, Sandra Milliron and her husband Lenny of Moosup, CT and Debbie Rattray and her husband Jack of Brooklyn, CT, a daughter-in-law Tammy Toussaint, of North Windham, CT, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He also leaves two sisters, Annette Pelletier of Willimantic, CT and Yvette Vertefeuille of North Windham, CT and a close family friend, Joseph Karban of NY. He was born in Bridgeport, CT son of the late Joseph Toussaint and Imelda (Laflamme) Toussaint and lived in Danielson since 1966 prior to that living in Willimantic. Joseph was the produce manager for many years at the First National Store. There are no calling hours. A celebration of Life will be Friday, May 10th, 11:00AM and will be held at the Lighthouse Church of God,, 33 Plainfield Pike., Plainfield, CT 06374. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Church. Arrangements made by Shaw Majercik Funeral Home, Webster, MA.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 3 to May 5, 2019