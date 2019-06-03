Home

Joseph P. York

Joseph P. York Obituary
Joseph P. York 1953 - 2019
Indian Harbour Beach, FL - Joseph P. York, 65 of Indian Harbour Beach, FL beloved husband of Robin Varanai passed away in Melbourne, FL on May 27, 2019. Joe was born in New Rochelle, NY a son of the late John & Evelyn (Landgrebe) York on Sept. 30,1953. Besides his wife of 33 years, Joe leaves his son Kyle York of Alabama and his daughter Evelyn (Christopher) Ravel of Alabama. Two sisters, Karen (Dennis) Barr and Mary (Thomas) Gardiner of Moosup.
Four brothers, Jack (Donna) York, Will (Susan) York & Pete York all of Moosup, Jim York of Norwich and a sister-in-law Deborah (Charles) Pope of Florida. And many nieces and nephews. Joe was predeceased by a sister Dianne York and a brother Michael York.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 11 am at All Hallows Church in Moosup.
Burial will be private.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 3 to June 5, 2019
