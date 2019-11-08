|
Joseph R. Marcoux 1935 - 2019
Groton - Joseph Raymond "Ray" Marcoux, 84, passed away after a period of declining health. He was born in Biddeford, Maine in 1935, the son of the late Amedee and Delina (Roy) Marcoux. Ray served with the 121.10 Combat Engineers U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957. He worked at Pervel Ind., finally settling in as a mail man for thirty-five years. He raised his family in Central Village then later moved to Groton. Joe, "Ray", loved his family and going to his children's homes and family reunions. His infectious laughter and smiled will be sadly missed by all. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Rita Ayotte who was from Plainfield, CT, Lucille Poisson who was from Saco, ME, Irene Goulet who was from Biddeford, ME, and his brothers, Edgar Marcoux, Roger Marcoux, and Richard Marcoux who all were from Biddeford, ME, and Robert Marcoux who was from Plainfield, CT. He is survived by his wife Debora (Harris) Marcoux of thirty-four years, three sons, Michael Marcoux and Daniel Marcoux both of New Hampshire, Garrick Marcoux and his wife Lynda of Tennessee, a step-son, William Costello of Ledyard, CT, three grandchildren, Molly Marcoux Benishin, Denielle Marcoux and his favorite grandson, Isaac, three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. He also leaves his siblings, Rachel Stewart of St Petersburg, FL, Donald Marcoux and his wife Lorraine of Vassalboro, ME, and Roland "Joe" Marcoux and his wife Elaine of Biddeford, ME. Please join us for a gathering at V.F.W., 7 Windsor Ave, Plainfield, CT on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at 12:00p.m. Please direct any correspondence to the Family c/o M. Marcoux, 141 Bennington Depot Rd, Deering, NH, 03244. Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home in New London is assisting the family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019