Joseph W. Niewiarowski 1953 - 2020
Preston - Joseph William Niewiarowski, 67, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born January 20, 1953 in Norwich, CT son to the late Frank and Mary (Sajkowicz) Niewiarowski. On September 19, 1980 he was married to Judith (Pepin) Niewiarowski. She survives him.
Joseph retired after many years of farming and as a heavy equipment operator.
Besides his wife he is survived by his three sons Joseph, Jr. (Michelle) of Preston, James (Kelly) of Killingly and Jeffrey (Amanda) of Preston, his four grandchildren Shawn Niewiarowski, Ben Niewiarowski Logan Valentine and Austin Cesario and four brothers.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements.
For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from May 29 to May 31, 2020.