Josephine A. Lynick 1919 - 2019
Norwich - Josephine A. Lynick, at the "young" age of 100, formerly of Jerome Road, Uncasville, passed into eternal life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Mystic Healthcare Center, Mystic, CT.
Born in Norwich, she was the daughter of Kazimierz (Charles) and Caroline (Janoszek) Suplicki and sister to eight brothers and sisters, Walter, Stella, Frances, Edward, Joseph, Stanley, Anna, and John , all who predeceased her. She was predeceased by her husband, John Lynick Sr, who died in 1970.
Josephine was a graduate of the Norwich school system. A homemaker for much of her life, Josephine was employed at the Wertman shoe factory formerly located on Thames Street in Norwich, and at the Beit Brothers supermarket in Uncasville. She and John traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, and Las Vegas, NV. She enjoyed Polish food and polka music and dancing with friends and acquaintances. She also loved flowers and doing gardening around the house, including mowing the lawn until physically unable to do so.
Josephine was a woman whose primary interest was her family. She loved children and was proud to be an aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a communicant of the Divine Providence Parish in Norwich.
She is survived by her sons, John D. Lynick Jr (Nicki) of Yorktown, VA and Walter Lynick (Mary Anne) of Troy, New York, and Janis Lynick of Montville. She was a grandmother to Michael Lynick (Sally) of Burnsville, MN and Matthew Lynick of Troy, NY, and a great-grandmother to Juliana Carmen Lynick and Vincent Michael Lynick also of Burnsville, MN, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation services will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 8:30 to 9:30am from the Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen, 53 Norwich New London Tpke, Uncasville, and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. John the Evangelist Church, 22 Maple Avenue, Uncasville, CT. Burial will immediately follow at the Divine Providence Parish cemetery, West Thames Street, Norwich.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the Divine Providence Parish, 11 Silver Street, Norwich, CT 06360, or to . To express your sympathy, or share a treasured memory, visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com
A special thank you is extended to the caregivers at Mystic Healthcare Center for their compassionate care and loving attention given to Josephine.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from June 24 to June 26, 2019