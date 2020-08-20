1/1
Josephine C. Belanger
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine C. Belanger 1924 - 2020
Jewett City - Josephine Catherine (Sudol) Belanger, age 96, cherished mother, "Gamma" aunt and friend, quietly made her journey home to our Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020.
She was the daughter of Stanley and Catherine (Olejarz) Sudol, born July 22, 1924, in Wallington, NJ. She was predeceased by her parents and six siblings.
A graduate of Griswold High School, she was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Jewett City and a devoted communicant of the Franciscans Friars of the Immaculate in Griswold.
She was married to the late Bernard R. Belanger on September 24, 1949, and together owned and operated Belanger's Family Shoe Store.
She is survived by their children, Debra (John) Faulise, Jane (Marc) Potkin, David Belanger, Elizabeth (Tim) Smith and predeceased by son James Belanger. She is in addition survived by 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson along with numerous nieces, nephews and a special former daughter-in-law, Christine, and her friends and caretakers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's memory to the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate, 199 Colonel Brown Rd Grsiwold, CT 06351.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City, followed by graveside services in Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold.
For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved