Josephine C. Belanger 1924 - 2020
Jewett City - Josephine Catherine (Sudol) Belanger, age 96, cherished mother, "Gamma" aunt and friend, quietly made her journey home to our Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020.
She was the daughter of Stanley and Catherine (Olejarz) Sudol, born July 22, 1924, in Wallington, NJ. She was predeceased by her parents and six siblings.
A graduate of Griswold High School, she was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Jewett City and a devoted communicant of the Franciscans Friars of the Immaculate in Griswold.
She was married to the late Bernard R. Belanger on September 24, 1949, and together owned and operated Belanger's Family Shoe Store.
She is survived by their children, Debra (John) Faulise, Jane (Marc) Potkin, David Belanger, Elizabeth (Tim) Smith and predeceased by son James Belanger. She is in addition survived by 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandson along with numerous nieces, nephews and a special former daughter-in-law, Christine, and her friends and caretakers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Josephine's memory to the Franciscan Friars of the Immaculate, 199 Colonel Brown Rd Grsiwold, CT 06351.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City, followed by graveside services in Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold.
For online condolences, please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
.