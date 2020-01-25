|
|
Josephine J. Szruba 1924 - 2020
Plainfield - Josephine J. Szruba passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at Orchard Grove Specialty Care Center (Apple Rehab) Gardenview in Uncasville, at the age of 95.
Born on May 1, 1924 she was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Dobolek of Jewett City, where she resided for 93 years. She attended Griswold Public Schools.
On November 25, 1944 she was united in marriage at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City to John J. Szruba who predeceased her on October 10, 2004. She and her husband owned and operated John's Diner in Jewett City for many years. She later worked at Komark in Jewett City until her retirement.
She was also predeceased by her sister Julia Mackin (Nicholas) and her sister Adele Siembab (Michael).
She is survived by her son John R. Szruba and wife Marlene, her granddaughter Dawn Cwynar and husband Michael, her grandson John D. Szruba and wife Nancy and her five great grandchildren Rebecca, Allison, John, Michael and Andrew. She is also survived be her sister in law Leonora Szruba and several nieces and nephews.
Josephine loved traveling to Vermont and New Hampshire, where she and her husband vacationed. She loved Polka music, restaurant dining and anything that had to do with airplanes and flying.
We would like to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to the ENTIRE staff at Orchard Grove and Hartford Health Care Hospice for your professionalism, safe, and extremely loving care that you so willing gave to Josephine during her stay with you.
At her request services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 25 to Jan. 28, 2020