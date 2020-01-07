|
Josephine M. Provost Dec. 31, 2019
Pawcatuck - Josephine M. (Venditozzi) Provost, 76, beloved wife of Richard L. Provost, of Renee Dr., Pawcatuck, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, December, 31, 2019.
Born and raised in Rothesay, Scotland, she was one of five children born to the late Antonio and Vincenza Venditozzi. Josephine is survived by her sister Giovanna, predeceased by her sisters Angela and Antoinetta along with her brother Michael Venditozzi.
She was a devoted wife of 55 years, tireless disciplinarian and loving mother of four boys, Tony of Plymouth, MA, Mark of Bozrah, CT, Paul of Webster, MA and Rick Provost of Pawcatuck, CT. She will also be dearly missed by her nine grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends from around the world. Her love of tennis and gardening kept her active along with the responsibilities of her home that she tackled with vigor. She embraced life and supported those closest to her endlessly.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4-7pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius Catholic Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly, RI on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will be private.
For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2020