Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
Resources
More Obituaries for Josette Ayres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josette C. Ayres

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josette C. Ayres Obituary
Josette C. Ayres 1935 - 2019
Plainfield - Josette C. Ayres, 83, passed away peacefully at the W.W. Backus Hospital on Nov. 14, 2019.
She was born in Buzancais, France on Dec. 28, 1935, daughter of the late Lydie (Pinchould) and Pierre Chalies. She was predeceased by her husband Ross Blow.
Josette loved spending time with her family and playing the French accordion for others, especially for her friends in the nursing home.
She is survived by her son Patrick Ayres and wife Debra; grandchildren Patrick Ayres Jr., Paul Ayres, John Ayres and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services are private. http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital Tribute Program PO Box 1000 Dept#142 Memphis, TN 38148 or go to
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -