Josette C. Ayres 1935 - 2019
Plainfield - Josette C. Ayres, 83, passed away peacefully at the W.W. Backus Hospital on Nov. 14, 2019.
She was born in Buzancais, France on Dec. 28, 1935, daughter of the late Lydie (Pinchould) and Pierre Chalies. She was predeceased by her husband Ross Blow.
Josette loved spending time with her family and playing the French accordion for others, especially for her friends in the nursing home.
She is survived by her son Patrick Ayres and wife Debra; grandchildren Patrick Ayres Jr., Paul Ayres, John Ayres and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services are private. http://www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital Tribute Program PO Box 1000 Dept#142 Memphis, TN 38148 or go to
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019