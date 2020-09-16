Joshua C. McRae 1977 - 2020

Norwich - Joshua Calvin McRae, born April 1, 1977, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

A free spirit who lived by his own rules, Josh was a loving son, a loyal brother, a caring uncle and a great friend. Josh will be remembered as charismatic, funny, an avid sports fan and someone who loved to quote movie lines.

He was the son of the late Ronald and Leslie McRae and brother to Matthew, Michael and Jonathan McRae. He is survived by two aunts and uncles, five cousins, two nephews and one niece.

Josh will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Services for Josh are private and his ashes will be spread in sacred places in Josh's heart.



