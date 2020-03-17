|
|
Joshua Prince 1996 - 2020
Uncasville - Joshua Prince, 23, of Uncasville, loving husband of Marijun Javier-Prince, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2020.
He was born July 26, 1996, in Putnam, Conn., the son of Joseph Prince and stepmother Maryalice, his mother, Wendy (Pysz) Leager and stepfather Robert Leager.
Besides his wife, he leaves behind his brother, Matthew Patnoad; grandparents, Joseph E. Prince Sr. and Melodie Reed.
Joshua had a heart of gold and was a friend to many.
He was a hard-working man who found a passion in Culinary Arts.
He enjoyed fishing and playing his guitar.
A celebration of life will be held July 11, 2020, further arrangements to follow.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020