Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Prince


1996 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Prince Obituary
Joshua Prince 1996 - 2020
Uncasville - Joshua Prince, 23, of Uncasville, loving husband of Marijun Javier-Prince, passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2020.
He was born July 26, 1996, in Putnam, Conn., the son of Joseph Prince and stepmother Maryalice, his mother, Wendy (Pysz) Leager and stepfather Robert Leager.
Besides his wife, he leaves behind his brother, Matthew Patnoad; grandparents, Joseph E. Prince Sr. and Melodie Reed.
Joshua had a heart of gold and was a friend to many.
He was a hard-working man who found a passion in Culinary Arts.
He enjoyed fishing and playing his guitar.
A celebration of life will be held July 11, 2020, further arrangements to follow.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -