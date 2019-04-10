|
Jouko Kuuttila Sr. 1933 - 2019
Norwich - Jouko Kuuttila Sr. 6/15/33 - 1/5/19 formally of Norwich passed away of natural causes in his home in Florida. Jouko was a retired 1st Sergeant of the National Guard and Green Beret. He was a Korean War Veteran and Disabled American Veteran. He volunteered VA Voluntary Service for 50 Years. He was last employed by General Dynamic and the Sub Base. He is survied by sons Jouko Jr. of Norwich, Jason (Sandra) of Moosup, Daughters Pamela Menard (Jeff) of Norwich, Eileen Kuuttila of Sterling, daughter in law Charlene of Wauregan, 10 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by son Eric Sr. and daughter Lori Kuuttila. Graveside services will be Sat. 4/13/19 at 12PM at Pine Grove Cemetery on Fairview Ave. Hopevalley, RI. A Celebration of Life will following the service at the Polish Club in Griswold, CT.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019