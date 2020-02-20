|
|
Joy D. Martinez 2020
Windham - Joy Dorothy Martinez passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, with her family by her side.
Joy was the beloved mother of Taylor Martinez and partner of Arthur Richard.
Joy was born in Windham, CT where she graduated from Windham High School and went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut with a BS degree. During both high school and college, Joy was an avid softball and volleyball player where she won many State Championships and was granted a sports scholarship.
Joy spent many years as a substitute teacher in the Canterbury, CT school system. She then went on to work at Mohegan Sun and ended her working career back in education as Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of schools in Chaplin, CT.
Once retiring and moving to The Villages, FL Joy could be found working as a lobby host or playing softball / water volleyball.
For those who were fortunate enough to know Joy, all would concur she had an infectious personality, love of life, humor that is hard to come by and a contagious smile.
Joy is survived by her daughter Taylor Martinez of Canterbury, CT, partner Arthur Richard, parents Christopher and Kristine Contos, brother Chris Contos, aunts Dorothy Contos and Ruth Mead all of The Villages, FL, niece and two nephews Calla, Hunter and Cullan Contos of Windham Center, CT and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at The Vineyard at Hillyland in Windham, CT from 2 - 4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joy's name to Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, FL or the Sumter Humane Society in Lake Panasoffkee, FL.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2020