Joyce A. Malainy 1941 - 2020

Mansfield, Ohio - Joyce Ann (Manning) Malainy, 78, beloved sister and aunt, of Mansfield, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 10, 2020.

Joyce was born Oct. 12, 1941, the daughter of Stephen and Vera Manning of Lebanon, Conn. She graduated from Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon, and Blufton College in Ohio.

During summers, she enjoyed teaching swimming lessons for the town of Lebanon at the Lion's Club pond. After college, she made her home in Mansfield, Ohio, teaching school there for 30 years.

On Nov. 25, 1977, she married the Rev. Donald Malainy. Together in 1990, they started the Christ the King Church which they lead until 1997, when Don developed health issues.

Joyce devoted many years to his loving care until his passing early this year. She will be remembered as a faithful teacher and an author of a monthly Christian Column in the Madison Tribune. Her relationship with the Lord came first in her life, and this gave her joy and strength. She was rightly named Joyce.

She is survived by her siblings, Bernice Bowers, Copperas Cove, Texas, S. Kibbe Manning, Newfoundland, Pa., Geri McCaw, Ernie Manning and Mike Manning, all in Lebanon; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Charles Manning of Mohawk, N.Y.

The family would like to express their gratitude to her special friend, Martin Miller, for his dedication and loving care of Joyce over the years. She considered him to be her son.

A celebration of her life will be held at the Lebanon Lion's Fairgrounds Pavilion on August 29 , 2020, at 2 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.



