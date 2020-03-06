|
Joyce A. Zavistoski 1940 - 2020
Sterling - Joyce A. Zavistoski (Young), 79, of Sterling, CT passed away surrounded by family after a brief illness.
She leaves four sons, William, Michael, Robert and David. Her two "daughters" in law, Jeanna and Joanne; her grandchildren, Chelsea, Ryan, Jared, Leah, Hannah and Crystelle; two great grandchildren, her brother and sister in law Richard and Barbara Young and many nieces and nephews, as well as her constant companion Sasha.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Sterling Hill Baptist Church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Sterling Hill Baptist Church, 548 Sterling Hill Road, Sterling, CT 06377 or the Foundation Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020