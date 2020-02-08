|
Joyce Carignan 1939 - 2020
Plainfield - Joyce Lucille Carignan, age 80, of Plainfield, passed away on January 19, 2020 at Colonial Health and Rehab. She was born on November 5, 1939 in Norwich to the late Joseph and Noella (Boileau) Roberts.
Joyce worked at Spafas Poultry Research for 27 years. She enjoyed knitting, taking care of her cats and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son Derek Anthony Carignan and his wife Karen of Norwich, a son Jeffrey Allen Carignan of Salem, a son Jeff Zook of Vista, CA, grandchildren Michael, Renee, Keith, Kolby, Kelsey, Kayla, and Kurtis as well as great grandchildren Michael Jr. Hunter, Carter, Cameron, Aiden, Tyler and Kylan. She also leaves behind a brother Joseph Thomas Roberts, Sheila Duprey of Norwich, and Barbara Decany of Kansas. She is predeceased by a brother Donald Roberts and a sister Delores Roberts.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the CT Humane Society. Please visit www.labenskifuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for her family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020