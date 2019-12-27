|
Joyce Marshall 2019
Mystic - Joyce Marshall, 86, of Mystic passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 14th at the Westerly Health Center.
Joyce was a tireless supporter of the and a longtime member of Hugo Simonelli Post 3263. She was past State President of the Connecticut Auxiliary in addition to many other offices.
After 25 years, she retired from EB where she was a scrap yard supervisor. Joyce was often referred to as the 'junkyard dog' and often lived up to the moniker, a slight woman who only stood 4' 10" she wasn't intimidated by anyone or anything.
Joyce is survived by her inseparable longtime companion, James Hall of Uncasville, CT, son, Richard Jr. (Karen Wobken) of Bloomington, MN, daughter, Deborah Buttacavoli of Pike, NH, and sister, Elaine Battista, of Mystic, CT. She leaves behind two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and 'umpteen' nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Marshall and a sister, Irene Corn.
A memorial celebration will be held at 1:00 pm at the Hugo Simonelli Post 3263 in Mystic, on Tuesday, January 7th.
In lieu of flowers tell a veteran "Thank you".
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019