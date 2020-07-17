JR Normand Sylvestre 1930 - 2020

Norwich - JR Normand Sylvestre, loving husband and father, died peacefully Tuesday, July 15, 2020, at age 90.

Normand was born July 5, 1930, in the Taftville section of Norwich, CT, to Joseph and Simone (Despres) Sylvestre.

He graduated Griswold High School with the class of 1948. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. During this time, he enjoyed visiting most of Europe. The highlight was an audience with Pope Pius XII. Upon his return home, he began a 44 year career with the Connecticut Army National Guard, retiring at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5.

Normand was always whistling a tune or singing either in French or English. Throughout his adulthood, he was very involved with his church, serving many years as an usher. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and awarded Knight of the Year in 2001. In his retirement, he became involved in town leadership and was a member of the Democratic Town Committee.

Normand devoted many hours and miles to genealogy, long before the days of the mail order family tree, tracing his family roots all the way back to the 1600s, recording more than 4,000 names.

He took great pride in his family, building his home and being a gentleman farmer. On October 20, 1956, he married Paulette Halley in Sherbrooke, QC. Together they shared 63 years of marriage.

She survives him along with their children: Louise (David) Kudelchuk, Alan (Catherine) Sylvestre, Bernice Sylvestre and Renee (Brenda) Sylvestre. Grandchildren include Tim and Brandon (Brianna) Kudelchuk; Andrew and Sheila Sylvestre; Haley and Jesse Herring-Sylvestre; Miles Robin, Emmett Dupont; great-grandson, Beau Kudelchuk; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Bertrand and Yvon Sylvestre.

Calling hours are Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Church, 34 N Main St., Jewett City, CT at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Beacon Hospice, 111 Founders Plaza, Suite 1803, East Hartford, CT 06108.

The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Apple Rehab in Uncasville for their care and compassion.



